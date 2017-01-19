Detroit’s American Coney Restaurant Hires Off-Duty Police Officers To Protect Diners Following Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – One of the most famous restaurants in Detroit has hired off-duty police to protect customers following a large brawl and gunfire earlier this month.

American Coney on West Lafayette is adding police protection to its menu of chili dogs and fries. Owner Grace Keros told the Detroit News she’s paying for the secondary police protection but she’s “happy to do it” to keep her customers and employees safe.

The shooting happened Sunday, Jan. 8 around 3:15 a.m., when a group of employees tried to stop a brawl inside the restaurant, during which a 19-year-old worker was shot. The suspects remain at large.

Long-time patrons like Tyrone Banks aren’t bothered by the beefed up security.

“The world has changed for the worst but I’ll tell you one thing, I love this place. I wouldn’t change it for the world, but people need to do what they need to do,” Banks told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

Detroiter Terrence Davis thinks the extra protection is long overdue.

“They should have been doing that,” said Davis. “Just like they got them be working in the little clubs now and they got them in the stores, you go in the store about 11 or 12 at the night and you got an off-duty cop working in there. And he’s standing there with his gun on his hip and you don’t have nobody in there acting an idiot.”

The shooting was captured on security video, which was released Wednesday. Police say several men entered the restaurant and began assaulting a group of females who were waiting to use the bathroom. When the victim, along with other employees, attempted to step in, the suspects began assaulting the employees.

During the fight, an armed suspect, believed to be between 21-25-years-old, entered the business – he can be seen on video — wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans, a black and red hat and black and white gym shoes. As the other suspects began to leave, he pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 313-596-1340 or 313-596-5342.