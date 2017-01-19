2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Ex-Central Michigan Instructor Gets 14 Years For Child Porn

January 19, 2017 9:10 PM
Filed Under: Mark Ranzenberger

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a former Central Michigan University instructor to the maximum 14 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City also ordered 61-year-old Mark Ranzenberger to serve five years of supervised release.

Ranzenberger told the judge he was “very, very sorry.”

He pleaded guilty in September. He also admitted at that time to sexually abusing a child three times a week between 1995 and 2002.

His victim testified during the sentencing hearing Thursday that he was a “monster.”

The former journalism and broadcasting instructor was accused of possessing 1,000 images of child porn. The investigation began when some of the images were mistakenly displayed in a class.

Ranzenberger formerly was a journalist at the Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia