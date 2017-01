Game Times Announced For Tigers 2017 Schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, released game times for their entire 162-game schedule.

The Tigers 81-game home schedule includes contests against American League Central Division rivals, as well as Interleague home contests against the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Tigers will begin their 117th season in Detroit when the club welcomes the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series April 7-10 at Comerica Park.

The Tigers play their first home Interleague series of the season on June 13-14 vs. Arizona. Detroit will also play home Interleague series vs. San Francisco July 4-6, vs. Pittsburgh August 9-10 and vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers August 18-20. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim will make their only visit to Comerica Park June 6-8, while the New York Yankees will play a three-game series at Comerica Park August 22-24.

*All game dates and times are subject to change.

April 2017

April 3 @ CWS @ 4:10 p.m.

April 5 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

April 6 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

April 7 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.

April 8 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.

April 9 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.

April 10 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.

April 11 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

April 12 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

April 13 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

April 14 @ CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

April 15 @ CLE @ 4:05 p.m.

April 16 @ CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

April 18 @ TB @ 7:10 p.m.

April 19 @ TB @ 7:10 p.m.

April 20 @ TB @ 1:10 p.m.

April 21 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

April 22 @ MIN @ 2:10 p.m.

April 23 @ MIN @ 2:10 p.m.

April 25 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.

April 26 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.

April 27 vs. SEA @ 1:10 p.m.

April 28 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

April 29 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

April 30 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

May 2017

May 1 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 2 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 3 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 4 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

May 5 @ OAK @ 10:07 p.m.

May 6 @ OAK @ 9:07 p.m.

May 7 @ OAK @ 4:07 p.m.

May 9 @ ARI @ 9:40 p.m.

May 10 @ ARI @ 9:40 p.m.

May 11 @ LAA @ 10:07 p.m.

May 12 @ LAA @ 10:07 p.m.

May 13 @LAA @ 9:07 p.m.

May 14 @LAA @ 3:37 p.m.

May 16 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.

May 17 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.

May 18 vs. BAL @ 1:10 p.m.

May 19 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.

May 20 vs. TEX @ 7:15 p.m.

May 21 vs. TEX @ 1:10 p.m.

May 22 @ HOU @ 8:10 p.m.

May 23 @ HOU @ 8:10 p.m.

May 24 @ HOU @ 8:10 p.m.

May 25 @ HOU @ 8:10 p.m.

May 26 @ CWS @ 8:10 p.m.

May 27 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

May 28 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

May 29 @ KC @ 7:15 p.m.

May 30 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

May 31 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

June 2017

June 2 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

June 3 vs. CWS @ 4:10 p.m.

June 4 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

June 6 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.

June 7 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.

June 8 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.

June 9 @ BOS @ 7:10 p.m.

June 10 @ BOS @ 7:15 p.m.

June 11 @ BOS @ TBD

June 13 vs. ARI @ 7:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. ARI @ 7:10 p.m.

June 15 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.

June 16 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.

June 17 vs. TB @ 4:10 p.m.

June 18 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.

June 19 @ SEA @ 10:10 p.m.

June 20 @ SEA @ 10:10 p.m.

June 21 @ SEA @ 10:10 p.m.

June 22 @ SEA @ 10:10 p.m.

June 23 @ SD @ 10:10 p.m.

June 24 @ SD @ 10:10 p.m.

June 25 @ SD @ 4:40 p.m.

June 27 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

June 28 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

June 29 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

June 30 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

July 2017

July 1 vs. CLE @ 7:15 p.m.

July 2 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

July 4 vs. SF @ 1:10 p.m.

July 5 vs. SF @ 7:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. SF @ 1:10 p.m.

July 7 @ CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

July 8 @ CLE @ 7:15 p.m.

July 9 @ CLE @ 8:05 p.m.

July 14 vs. TOR @ 7:10 p.m.

July 15 vs. TOR @ 6:10 p.m.

July 16 vs. TOR @ 1:10 p.m.

July 17 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

July 18 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

July 19 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

July 20 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

July 21 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

July 22 @ MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

July 23 @ MIN @ 2:10 p.m.

July 24 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

July 25 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

July 26 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

July 28 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.

July 29 vs. HOU @ 6:10 p.m.

July 30 vs. HOU @ 1:10 p.m.

July 31 @ NYY @ 7:05 p.m.

August 2017

August 1 @ NYY @ 7:05 p.m.

August 2 @ NYY @ 1:05 p.m.

August 3 @ BAL @ 7:05 p.m.

August 4 @ BAL @ 7:05 p.m.

August 5 @ BAL @ 7:05 p.m.

August 6 @ BAL @ 1:35 p.m.

August 7 @ PIT @ 7:05 p.m.

August 8 @ PIT @ 7:05 p.m.

August 9 vs. PIT @ 7:10 p.m.

August 10 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.

August 11 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

August 12 vs. MIN @ 6:10 p.m.

August 13 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

August 14 @ TEX @ 8:05 p.m.

August 15 @ TEX @ 8:05 p.m.

August 16 @ TEX @ 8:05 p.m.

August 18 vs. LAD @ 7:10 p.m.

August 19 vs. LAD @ 4:05 p.m.

August 20 vs. LAD @ 1:10 p.m.

August 22 vs. NYY @ 7:10 p.m.

August 23 vs. NYY @ 7:10 p.m.

August 24 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.

August 25 @ CWS @ 8:10 p.m.

August 26 @ CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 27 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

August 28 @ COL @ 8:40 p.m.

August 29 @ COL @ 8:40 p.m.

August 30 @ COL @ 3:10 p.m.

September/October 2017

September 1 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

September 2 vs. CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

September 3 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

September 4 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

September 5 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

September 6 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

September 8 @ TOR @ 7:07 p.m.

September 9 @ TOR @ 1:07 p.m.

September 10 @ TOR @ 1:07 p.m.

September 11 @ CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

September 12 @ CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

September 13 @ CLE @ 12:10 p.m.

September 14 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

September 15 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

September 16 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.

September 17 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

September 18 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

September 19 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

September 20 vs. OAK @ 1:10 p.m.

September 21 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 22 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 23 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 24 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

September 26 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

September 27 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

September 28 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

September 29 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

September 30 @ MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

October 1 @ MIN @ 3:10 p.m.