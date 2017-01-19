Judge Delays Arguments In Dispute Over Flint Water Charges

FLINT (AP) – A judge will wait until March 13 to hear arguments about whether to dismiss some key charges in the Flint water investigation.

Lawyers for Michael Prysby and Stephen Busch say the men are civil servants, not public officers, and can’t be charged with misconduct in office. The issue was on Judge Jennifer Manley’s docket Wednesday, but she ran out of time while handling other matters affecting state employees charged in the case.

Defense lawyers and special prosecutor Todd Flood still are collecting and sharing documents related to the criminal investigation of lead in Flint’s water.

The judge must eventually decide whether there’s evidence to send Prysby, Busch and others to trial.

Prysby and Busch are charged with misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with evidence while at the Department of Environmental Quality.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.