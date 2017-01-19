2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Judge Delays Arguments In Dispute Over Flint Water Charges

January 19, 2017 5:24 AM
Filed Under: Flint water crisis

FLINT (AP) – A judge will wait until March 13 to hear arguments about whether to dismiss some key charges in the Flint water investigation.

Lawyers for Michael Prysby and Stephen Busch say the men are civil servants, not public officers, and can’t be charged with misconduct in office. The issue was on Judge Jennifer Manley’s docket Wednesday, but she ran out of time while handling other matters affecting state employees charged in the case.

Defense lawyers and special prosecutor Todd Flood still are collecting and sharing documents related to the criminal investigation of lead in Flint’s water.

The judge must eventually decide whether there’s evidence to send Prysby, Busch and others to trial.

Prysby and Busch are charged with misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with evidence while at the Department of Environmental Quality.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia