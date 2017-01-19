Kid Rock To Perform 4 Concerts To Open New Detroit Arena

DETROIT (AP) — Musician Kid Rock will kick off the opening of the new home arena for the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons with four concerts.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 for the Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 15-16 shows at the 20,000-seat Little Caesars Arena.

Kid Rock was born Robert Ritchie and lives in suburban Detroit. He announced the concerts Thursday from the arena which still is under construction.

Little Caesars Arena is schedule to open in the fall. It is part of The District Detroit, a 50-block, mixed-use development just north of downtown.

The arena initially was being built for the NHL’s Red Wings, but officials announced last year that the NBA’s Pistons would leave The Palace of Auburn Hills to also play home games next season in Detroit.

