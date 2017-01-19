Michael Fulmer Teases Play-By-Play Skills [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Michael Fulmer is something of a renaissance man. When he’s not pitching in the big leagues, he is both a plumber and a golf course attendant.

And he’s honing another skill for the future: play-by-play commentary.

Fulmer appeared on the Red Wings radio broadcast on Wednesday night along with teammate James McCann and enjoyed his time behind the mic.

“I think it’d be fun to do play-by-play,” he told 97.1 The Ticket on Thursday. “Maybe not in hockey because I don’t really know the sport all that well, there’s a lot going on and you can’t pronounce half the names.”

But he’s much more fluent in baseball, even if he’s “not in tune yet.”