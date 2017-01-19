Miguel Cabrera Talks Cleats And Whether Or Not He Can Dunk A Basketball [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Last year before the Detroit Tigers kicked off their Winter Caravan I sat down with slugger Miguel Cabrera to talk about which cleats he would wear in 2016.

As the Tigers kicked off the 2017 season Thursday afternoon I wanted to follow-up with Cabrera and see if he has finally got himself a shoe deal.

Cabrera hasn’t signed a deal, but it does sound like he will have his own cleat for the 2017 season with his unique Miguel Cabrera logo plastered all over them. One thing is for sure: He won’t be wearing the Jordan IV’s this season … The look on his face says it all.

During the offseason, Cabrera has been very active on his Instagram account playing basketball and boxing so I wanted to know one thing — Can Miggy dunk?

Despues de 30 minutos de cardio nos fuimos al mejor estilo de @kingjames ahora nos vamos al estilo @mannypacquiao a terminar el cardio 🙏 que paso @greivisvasquez como me vez ? Me quede corto con la zurda 😂 A video posted by Miguel Cabrera (@miggy24) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:36am PST

Niño @jorgelinaresofficial para el primer día como vez? A video posted by Miguel Cabrera (@miggy24) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Miggy might not be able to dunk anymore but it sure sounds like he was able to throw down when he was younger.