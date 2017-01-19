2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Miguel Cabrera Talks Cleats And Whether Or Not He Can Dunk A Basketball [VIDEO]

January 19, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Last year before the Detroit Tigers kicked off their Winter Caravan I sat down with slugger Miguel Cabrera to talk about which cleats he would wear in 2016.

As the Tigers kicked off the 2017 season Thursday afternoon I wanted to follow-up with Cabrera and see if he has finally got himself a shoe deal.

Cabrera hasn’t signed a deal, but it does sound like he will have his own cleat for the 2017 season with his unique Miguel Cabrera logo plastered all over them. One thing is for sure: He won’t be wearing the Jordan IV’s this season … The look on his face says it all.

During the offseason, Cabrera has been very active on his Instagram account playing basketball and boxing so I wanted to know one thing — Can Miggy dunk?

Niño @jorgelinaresofficial para el primer día como vez?

A video posted by Miguel Cabrera (@miggy24) on

Miggy might not be able to dunk anymore but it sure sounds like he was able to throw down when he was younger.

