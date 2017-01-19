Police Investigating After Threat Made; Several East China Schools Closed Friday

EAST CHINA, Mich. (WWJ) — Marine City High School, Riverview East High School and Marine City Middle School will be closed Friday after a threat is made in the East China School District.

School officials saying online that the closure of the schools is a precautionary measure after receiving a threat at 5 p.m. Thursday.

DEVELOPING: East China Middle and High Schools closed tomorrow due to a threat. @WWJ950 https://t.co/AxlopE7a6v pic.twitter.com/VfpARtXkcJ — Russ McNamara (@McNamaraWWJ) January 20, 2017

Marine City police are investigating the incident and are looking into the possibility that the threat may be related to an earlier threat made by a student during the school day.

