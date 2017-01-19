Prosecutor: Use Of Stun Gun Didn’t Cause Inmate’s Death

IONIA, Mich. (AP) – A prosecutor says an autopsy has shown a prison guard’s’ use of a stun gun to subdue a state prisoner didn’t lead to his death.

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler cleared the stun gun use as the cause of the Sept. 27 death of 24-year-old Dustin Szot at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia reported WOOD-TV. Butler declined to disclose the cause of death because state police are still investigating.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Szot and another prisoner were fighting after lunch and told to stop. That’s when the prison guard used a stun gun on both inmates.

Members of Szot’s family have said they believe excessive force was used.

