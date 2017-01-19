Trial Set In Connection With Death Of MSP Trooper Chad Wolf

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A May trial has been set in the case of a Michigan State Trooper who died in a traffic crash.

Charles Warren, 69, of Waterford is charged with reckless driving causing the death of Trooper Chad Wolf reports WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

According to investigators, Wolf was on patrol Aug. 28, 2015 on Dixie Highway and I-75 in Springfield Township when Warren’s car, which was towing a trailer, collided with his motorcycle.

In 2016, a judge noted the testimony of witnesses who said sparks from the collision “lit up the sky.”

Police say 38-year-old Wolf was pulled from the motorcycle, trapped beneath the trailer and dragged almost four miles before Warren pulled into a freeway rest area.

Warren’s trial is set for May 18, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

He’s been free on bond and ordered to not to drive.

Warren has been back in court twice since the fatal accident — once due to reports of his skipping drug and alcohol tests, and another time arrested, he was driving while those privileges were revoked as part of his bond in connection with the charges related to Wolf’s death.

Wolf joined the Michigan State Police in 2008. He served at the Jackson, Flint and Metro posts — at the time of his death he was married and the father of four children.