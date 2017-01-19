Warren Mayor Fouts: Death Threats Received After Release Of Offensive Audio Recordings

WARREN (WWJ) – Amidst calls for his resignation, embattled Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has taken to Facebook again on Thursday, saying he has received death threats following the release of new audio recordings purported to be Fouts degrading African Americans and women.

Fouts has repeatedly denied any connection to the audio recordings — calling them “digitally doctored,” and the work of political foes.

Fouts and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel have been verbally sparing for months over the allegations of illegal dumping at the Freedom Hill site in Sterling Heights.

“I don’t care how many tapes – Mark Hackel or whomever makes– I will not be deterred, and I will overcome,” said Fouts during a Monday event honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King.

Warren police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 they contacted Fouts and were told there was no need to investigate the death threat claims.

Warren City Council Secretary Robert Boccomino says he and his colleagues are essentially powerless, beyond the issuing of symbolic resolutions, to call for Fouts’ removal.

“These comments hurt, they are horrible,” said Boccomino. “This has divided our community – it’s very hurtful to all members of our community, all members of the council feel that pain – so does the council have any power to in any way change Mayor Fouts’ position as mayor? No we don’t.

“I personally ask for whoever knows the truth, whether it be Mr. Hackel — the mayor, to come forward, because that could end this very quickly, without more pain and suffering for our community.”

The Warren mayor says he has no plans to resign.