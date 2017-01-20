3-Year-Old Girl Killed In Accident At Dearborn Heights School

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A 3-year-old girl has been killed in an accident at a school in Dearborn Heights.

Investigators say the child was in the gym Friday morning with other students at St. Albert the Great — which houses a Head Start program — when a table attached to a wall collapsed and fell on her head.

“It was part of the structure there; there’s tables as part of the structure,” explained Dearborn Police Lt. Mark Meyers. “And at some point security mechanisms failed or something and a table struck the young child.”

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she died. No one else was hurt.

Meyers told WWJ’s Zahra Huber it appears that it was a terrible tragedy, and no wrongdoing took place. However, he said, police will continue to investigate.

The school was closed for the day.

The child’s name was not immediately released.