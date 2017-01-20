INAUGURATION DAY LIVE COVERAGE: WATCH IT LIVE| HEAR WWJ 950'S COMPLETE COVERAGE

97.1 The Ticket at Howard’s Fine Jewelry!

January 20, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Howard's Fine Jewelry, Street Team, Ticket Chicks, win

Thinking of getting engaged… well the one-carat diamond giveaway is back.

Join the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks at Howard’s Fine Jewelry in Sterling Heights on February 4, 2017 from 12-2 p.m. to register to win a  one-carat diamond! Stop by as the Ticket Chicks give you advice on picking out the perfect gift for your special one in your life. In addition, everyone who stops by on February 4, from 12-2 p.m. will get $1000 off their purchase of $2000 or more. Plus one lucky winner will be walking away with a one-carat diamond courtesy if Howard’s Fine Jewelry!

Stop by for all the fun from Howard’s Fine Jewelry and your station for sports … 97.1 The Ticket.

To pre-register call (586)-268-9500 or visit www.Howardsjewelrymi.com

Click here for directions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia