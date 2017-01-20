97.1 The Ticket at Howard’s Fine Jewelry!

Thinking of getting engaged… well the one-carat diamond giveaway is back.

Join the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks at Howard’s Fine Jewelry in Sterling Heights on February 4, 2017 from 12-2 p.m. to register to win a one-carat diamond! Stop by as the Ticket Chicks give you advice on picking out the perfect gift for your special one in your life. In addition, everyone who stops by on February 4, from 12-2 p.m. will get $1000 off their purchase of $2000 or more. Plus one lucky winner will be walking away with a one-carat diamond courtesy if Howard’s Fine Jewelry!

Stop by for all the fun from Howard’s Fine Jewelry and your station for sports … 97.1 The Ticket.

To pre-register call (586)-268-9500 or visit www.Howardsjewelrymi.com

