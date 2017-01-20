2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Driver Ejected, Killed In Overnight Crash On I-75

January 20, 2017 8:04 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a 25-year-old woman was killed when she was ejected from her vehicle in an overnight crash on I-75 in Detroit.

The one-car crash happened early Friday morning on northbound I-75 near the I-94 interchange.

Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear. Michigan State Police are expected to release more details on the crash later Friday.

(Photo courtesy of FOX 2 Detroit)

(Photo courtesy of FOX 2 Detroit)

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The east and westbound I-94 ramps at I-75 were closed for several hours overnight as police investigated the scene, but reopened around
5 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

