Driver Ejected, Killed In Overnight Crash On I-75

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a 25-year-old woman was killed when she was ejected from her vehicle in an overnight crash on I-75 in Detroit.

The one-car crash happened early Friday morning on northbound I-75 near the I-94 interchange.

Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear. Michigan State Police are expected to release more details on the crash later Friday.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The east and westbound I-94 ramps at I-75 were closed for several hours overnight as police investigated the scene, but reopened around

5 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.