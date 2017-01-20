Drivers Beware: Thick Fog Blankets Most Of Southeastern Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) — Visibility for motorists will be tough to come by on Saturday morning in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of southeastern Michigan on Friday night.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Washtenaw, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Monroe Counties are all included as a part of the advisory, which remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the fog will persist from Friday night into Saturday morning, reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile in some areas. Drivers are asked to use caution and turn their headlights on.

