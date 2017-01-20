Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday [MORE INFO]

Drivers Beware: Thick Fog Blankets Most Of Southeastern Michigan

January 20, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: dense fog advisory

DETROIT (WWJ) — Visibility for motorists will be tough to come by on Saturday morning in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of southeastern Michigan on Friday night.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Washtenaw, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Monroe Counties are all included as a part of the advisory, which remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the fog will persist from Friday night into Saturday morning, reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile in some areas. Drivers are asked to use caution and turn their headlights on.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia