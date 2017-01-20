Free Prix Day Returns To Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix In June

CBS62[1]
January 20, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WWJ) –  A Detroit Grand Prix tradition of “Free Prix Day” on Friday of race weekend that began 35 years ago will continue in 2017.

Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix officials announced Friday that Comerica Bank will return as the sponsor of Free Prix Day on Friday, June 2 as Detroit opens its doors to everyone for the first day of its three-day motorsports festival.

All fans will be able to enter the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and tour the paddock area, known as the “locker room of motorsports,” on Free Prix Day at no cost. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Comerica Bank has provided fans the opportunity to experience the Grand Prix venue free of charge with complimentary access to Belle Isle Park. It also extends the Free Prix Day tradition that began with the first Grand Prix on the streets of Detroit back in 1982.

Free Prix Day will feature on-track action from all four series participating at the 2017 races. The Verizon IndyCar Series will have two practice sessions in preparation for the Chevy Dual in Detroit while the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will host practice and qualifying for its Saturday race at the Grand Prix. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks presented by TRAXXAS will both have practice and qualifying sessions on Friday before their first races of the weekend on Saturday.

Fans will also be able to experience everything the Grand Prix has to offer off the track as well, including interactive displays and extreme sports demonstrations in the Meijer Fan Zone and live entertainment on the MotorCity Casino Hotel Entertainment Stage.

“Free Prix Day is a special tradition here in Detroit as we welcome all fans down to Belle Isle Park to experience all that the Grand Prix has to offer,” Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix, said in a statement.

The Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix is scheduled for June 2-4, 2017. For more information, visit DetroitGP.com.

