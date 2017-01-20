Hillary Clinton Allegedly Catches Bill Checking Out Ivanka Trump, Gives Him Death Stare [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Politics aren’t my forte, but I was glued to the Presidential Inauguration Friday morning as Donald Trump was named the 45th President of the United States of America.

If you didn’t watch along with the TV on Twitter or other social media then you might have missed on the most viral video from the Inauguration.

The scene allegedly happened when Trump’s daughter Ivanka walked out. What we can see is former President Clinton looking intently at something, or someone, nodding approvingly, then getting the death stare from his wife Hillary Clinton. He quickly looks away.

Bill may have just been looking at the clouds or day dreaming about the golf course but regardless of the situation, there’s no question Hillary wasn’t happy with his gaze. Has your wife ever looked at you like that?