Man Shoots Up Detroit Nightclub After Getting Kicked Out

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a gunman who shot up a nightclub on the city’s west side after he was kicked out of the business.

The incident unfolded around 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Club Celebrity along Plymouth Road at Mark Twain Street, just east of Hubbell Avenue.

According to police, a 42-year-old female was leaving the location when shots were fired, striking her in the body. She was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say security guards indicated the suspected gunman was kicked out of the club earlier in the night and then came back and shot up the place.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black clothing. He fled the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240.