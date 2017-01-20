Oceans, Great Lakes Topics Featured At Thunder Bay Film Fest

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — More than 60 films with subjects involving the oceans and the Great Lakes will be shown during the fifth annual Thunder Bay International Film Festival in Alpena.

The festival began Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It’s a fundraiser for the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which encompasses 4,300 square miles of northwestern Lake Huron and features numerous shipwrecks.

Organizers say the films will range from one minute long to feature-length and deal with topics such as shark conservation, deep-sea exploration and surfing. Most will be shown at the downtown Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center.

Screenings will be accompanied by receptions and other social events, educational activities and opportunities to meet the filmmakers.

Related events are scheduled for Harrisville and Rogers City.

Online:

http://www.thunderbayfriends.org/film_fest.html

