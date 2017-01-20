Police: 9-Year-Old Hillsdale Boy Found Safe

HILLSDALE (WWJ) — Police have confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that Jace Landon Lyon, 9, was found safe on Friday night after running away from home earlier in the week.

Police say Lyon went missing around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from his home on Moore Road after leaving a phone message for his mom, who was at work, saying he was going to make himself some dinner.

“When the mother attempted to contact him again, about 30 minutes later, she didn’t get any response. She continued trying several times and did not get a response,” Sheriff Timothy Parker told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “And then when she came home later on, at approximately quarter to nine, she could not find him on the property and that’s when she called law enforcement.”

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office said a search party for was formed Friday morning at the Field of Dreams on North Hillsdale Road in Hillsdale.