Public Invited To Search For Missing 9-Year-Old Boy In Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE (WWJ) – Police are inviting the public to help search for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from his home in rural Michigan while his mother was at work.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a search party for Jace Landon Lyon will form at 9 a.m. Friday at the Field of Dreams on North Hillsdale Road in Hillsdale. Volunteer searchers are asked to wear bright clothing or a reflective vest and dress appropriately for the weather.

Police say Lyon went missing around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from his home on Moore Road after leaving a phone message for his mom, who was at work, saying he was going to make himself some dinner.

“When the mother attempted to contact him again, about 30 minutes later, she didn’t get any response. She continued trying several times and did not get a response,” Sheriff Timothy Parker told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “And then when she came home later on, at approximately quarter to nine, she could not find him on the property and that’s when she called law enforcement.”

Lyon is described as a white male, 4’2″ tall and 55 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has a one-inch scar on the left side of his head with missing hair.

Anyone who sees Lyon or who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 517-437-7317.