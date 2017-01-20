Report: Pistons Discussing Swapping Reggie Jackson For Timberwolves’ Ricky Rubio

By Dan Jenkins

@DanTJenkins

Stan Van Gundy may have seen just about enough from his Detroit Pistons this season and now may be thinking about making a major move.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Pistons have discussed a trade that would send guard Reggie Jackson to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for point guard Ricky Rubio.

“Sources told ESPN that no deal appeared imminent Friday but said the teams have engaged in dialogue this week on a potential multiplayer exchange that would be headlined by Rubio and Jackson.”

Stein says other players would likely be involved in the deal.

Story going online now with @ChrisBHaynes: ESPN sources say Minnesota and Detroit have discussed a PG swap of Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 21, 2017

Any deal would expand to involve other players — such as Shabazz Muhammad — but sources say for now the teams are in the talking stage — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 21, 2017

Jackson came to the Pistons in 2015 in a three-team deal. Detroit later gave Jackson a five-year, $80 million extension.