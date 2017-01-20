Sack-Carrying Crook Walks Away From Break-In Empty Handed

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who broke into a Roseville gas station equipped to steal but walked away empty handed.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Marathon Gas Station and Auto Shop on Gratiot Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road.

Authorities say the would-be thief broke into the store carrying a white pillow case, but was unsuccessful in an apparent attempt to steal money. He left the scene without taking anything.

The suspect is described as a thinner black male, about 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $1,000 in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP, visiting 1800speakup.org, or texting CSM and your tip to CRIMES (274637).