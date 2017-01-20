Westland Teens Charged In Videotaped Vehicle Break-In

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police have nabbed a pair of young suspects who were allegedly caught camera breaking into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home in Westland.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 at a home in the 200 block of Bedford, in a neighborhood off Cherry Hill and Newburgh roads. The two suspects were seen on video entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle through the driver’s side door. Both eventually exit the vehicle with items in their hands.

Police say 19-year-old Melvin Adkins was arrested on Jan. 11 on an unrelated charge, and was later found to be involved in the car break-in. The other individual involved, 17-year-old Jacob Johnson, was arrested on Jan. 18.

After identifying both suspects, police conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Hickory which resulted in the recovery of stolen property.

Adkins was arraigned on the larceny from auto charges, and other charges unrelated to this case, on Jan. 12 in the 18th District Court. Bond was set at $10,000.

Johnson was arraigned on Jan. 18 in the 18th District Court on charges of larceny from auto and receiving and concealing stolen property. Bond was set at $3,000.