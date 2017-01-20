INAUGURATION DAY LIVE COVERAGE: WATCH IT LIVE| HEAR WWJ 950'S COMPLETE COVERAGE

There Is Now A Toaster For Your Bacon [VIDEO]

January 20, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Bacon

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Believe it or not, I am not the second coming of the famous chef Gordon Ramsey. What I do take pride in making — and think I do a very good job at it — are making both bacon and eggs. Whether they’re scrambled, over easy or poached I can knock it all out.

Bacon is something else I take pride in being able to make just how I like it — not crispy, not under done, but just right in the middle. The only negative part about cooking bacon is the fact that grease gets everywhere.

Solved! Now there is a toaster for just your bacon. It stops grease from spitting all over your stove top or even your arms. You and I both know how much that stings.

Admit it — You really want one don’t you?

According to Gizmodo here is how it works:

The vertical heating element has enough capacity for six slices of bacon, and a pair of doors seal the heat, grease, and goodness inside. A dial on the side also lets you adjust cooking times, while a tray at the bottom collects grease drippings so they’re easy to dispose of, or use for other purposes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia