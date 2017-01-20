There Is Now A Toaster For Your Bacon [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
Believe it or not, I am not the second coming of the famous chef Gordon Ramsey. What I do take pride in making — and think I do a very good job at it — are making both bacon and eggs. Whether they’re scrambled, over easy or poached I can knock it all out.
Bacon is something else I take pride in being able to make just how I like it — not crispy, not under done, but just right in the middle. The only negative part about cooking bacon is the fact that grease gets everywhere.
Solved! Now there is a toaster for just your bacon. It stops grease from spitting all over your stove top or even your arms. You and I both know how much that stings.
Admit it — You really want one don’t you?
According to Gizmodo here is how it works:
The vertical heating element has enough capacity for six slices of bacon, and a pair of doors seal the heat, grease, and goodness inside. A dial on the side also lets you adjust cooking times, while a tray at the bottom collects grease drippings so they’re easy to dispose of, or use for other purposes.