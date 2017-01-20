INAUGURATION DAY LIVE COVERAGE: WATCH IT LIVE| HEAR WWJ 950'S COMPLETE COVERAGE

Wanted: 2 Dangerous Fugitives At Large In Detroit Area [PHOTOS]

January 20, 2017 11:17 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and Crime Stoppers need tips to help track down two dangerous fugitives large in the Detroit area.

Derick Roger Felton,63, is wanted for a felony probation violation. Authorities say Felton was in possession of 13 vicious dogs that mauled the arms and legs off of a victim in 2014, and convicted of three counts of assault with a dangerous animal.

A second photo of Derick Felton (credit: Michigan Department of Corrections)

He is described as a black male, 5’6” tall and around 170 lbs. Police say he has threatened law enforcement in the past.

Separately, authorities are looking for 18-year-old Deandre Portis, who is wanted for a felony weapon probation violation.

Portis is a black male, approximately 5’11” and 190 lbs. Police warn that he is to be considered “armed and highly dangerous.”

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who sees either of these wanted men or knows of their whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend them, but to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587). Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

Those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

