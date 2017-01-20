Win Kid Rock Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

KID ROCK ANNOUNCES FOUR CONCERTS TO OPEN LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

AS PART OF GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Tickets for Sept. 12, 13, 15 and 16 will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Olympia Entertainment, in partnership with Live Nation, proudly named Kid Rock as the kickoff artist for the grand opening of Detroit’s world-class, innovative Little Caesars Arena. Speaking live from the new 20,000+ seat arena floor, Kid Rock today announced he will open the building with four concerts September 12, 13, 15 and 16.

Tickets ($20, $35, $55 and $75) go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or service-fee free at the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.

