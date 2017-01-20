Win your Kid Rock Tickets from WWJ!

INAUGURATION DAY LIVE COVERAGE: WATCH IT LIVE| HEAR WWJ 950'S COMPLETE COVERAGE

January 20, 2017 4:52 PM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on January 24th with your chance to win tickets to see Kid Rock open the Little Caesars Arena in September 2017!

Olympia Entertainment, in partnership with Live Nation, proudly named Kid Rock as the kickoff artist for the grand opening of Detroit’s world-class, innovative Little Caesars Arena. Speaking live from the new 20,000+ seat arena floor, Kid Rock today announced he will open the building with four concerts September 12, 13, 15 and 16.

Kicking off Little Caesars Arena’s star-studded and rapidly growing event roster, Kid Rock made the announcement flanked by Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons franchise greats underlining the venue’s status as the region’s premier destination for both sports and entertainment.

 

Contest date: January 24, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena in September 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
