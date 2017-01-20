Witnesses Rescue Man Trapped In Burning Car After Head-On Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say witnesses rescued a man who was trapped in his car after it exploded in flames following a head-on crash on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday along 7 Mile Road at Ferguson Street, between Southfield and Greenfield roads.

Police say a 22-year-old man was driving a red Dodge Charger westbound on 7 Mile when he was struck head-on by an eastbound-traveling silver Dodge Stratus, driven by a female.

After the collision, the Charger burst into flames. A passenger was able to escape, according to reports, but the driver was trapped in the vehicle. Witnesses came to his aid and were able to pull the man from the burning car before his injuries became life-threatening. The man was taken to the hospital with burns to his body; his current condition is unknown.

The female was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash remains under investigation.