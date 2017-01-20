2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Works Of Flemish Master On Display At Detroit Art Museum

January 20, 2017 12:33 AM

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Institute of Arts has announced it is displaying two works by 18th-century sculptor John Michael Rysbrack.

The Detroit museum said Thursday it’s the first time that a terracotta model and marble bust of a young boy have been shown together. A private collector loaned the model and the bust is on loan from The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Museum officials say the display provides “a rare glimpse” into the Flemish master’s “creative process.” The sculptures, both signed and dated in the 1740s, are of his sitter, John Barnard.

Rysbrack was born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, and moved to London in 1720, where he became a leading sculptor.

The works will be displayed through the summer of 2018. They are in the British portrait gallery.
Comments

