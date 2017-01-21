2 Dead In Homicides At A Home North Of Lansing

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people are dead at a home in Ingham County.
Meridian Township police say the bodies were found around 1 a.m. Saturday, north of Lansing. Investigators are considering it a double homicide.
The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Jeff Ballor of East Lansing and 46-year-old Kristin Pangman of Lansing. The house is near Whitehills Park.
Anyone with information can call (517) 853-4800.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.