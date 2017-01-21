Death Of Child Killed By Falling Table At Dearborn Heights Church Ruled An Accident

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old girl who was fatally injured at a church in Dearborn Heights been ruled an accident.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner said Saturday the girl’s official cause of death is blunt head trauma. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators say the child was in the gym Friday morning with other students at St. Albert the Great Parish — which houses a Head Start program — when a table attached to a wall collapsed and fell on her head.

“It was part of the structure there; there’s tables as part of the structure,” explained Dearborn Police Lt. Mark Meyers. “And at some point security mechanisms failed or something and a table struck the young child.”

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she died. No one else was hurt.

