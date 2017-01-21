Detroit Man With Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease Goes Missing From City’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for a man who went missing from his west-side home on Thursday.

J.T. Worthy Sr., 64, was last seen by his daughter-in-law on January 19 at their home on the 10000 block of Chatham, near Plymouth Rd. and Outer Dr.

Worthy’s daughter-in-law told police she gave him his medication at 1 p.m. and when she checked on him around 3 p.m. he was gone.

Police describe Worthy as a black male, 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with a dark complexion and short black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a blue shirt and a green Nike pants with neon stripes.

Police say Worthy is in good physical condition, but walks slowly and suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Anyone with information about Worthy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.