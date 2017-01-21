Dense Fog Advisory Extended Through Sunday Morning

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Dense Fog Advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Friday night has been extended through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of southeastern Michigan from 7 p.m. Saturday night until 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Washtenaw, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Monroe Counties are all included as a part of the advisory, which extends over most of the state of Michigan.

Authorities say the fog will persist from Saturday night into Sunday morning, reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile in some areas. Drivers are asked to use caution and turn their headlights on.

