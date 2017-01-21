CBS62[1]
How To Get A Michigan State ID Card For Your Children

January 21, 2017 9:55 AM

LANSING (WWJ) – Did you know that Michigan offers a state identification card for children?

They can even get an enhanced ID card for travel between the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean,  without the need to show additional citizenship documents at the border.

The standard ($10) or enhanced state ID ($30) card is available for any child or infant at the parent or legal guardian’s request.

The application process is the same for a standard or enhanced state ID card.

How To Apply:

  • Visit any Secretary of State office.
  • Provide proof of the child’s valid Social Security number. All Social Security information will be verified. If the child is ineligible for a Social Security number, you must present a letter of ineligibility from the Social Security Administration.
  • Provide proof of identity, U.S. citizenship or legal presence and residency for the child. Residency can be confirmed through documents in the parent’s name if the family relationship can be established by other forms of documented proof.
  • Sign the application on behalf of an infant or child who is unable to do so.
  • Have the child’s photograph taken.
  • Pay the  ID card fee if not exempt.

All documentation is subject to Department of State approval. In some cases, document approval may not occur in the same day and may require an additional visit.

Your child’s enhanced state ID card is valid for up to four years and should arrive in the mail within two to three weeks. Note: federal law doesn’t require an enhanced ID, passport or passport card for children at border crossings until they are age 16.

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov.

