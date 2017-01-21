Man, Woman Wanted In Detroit Family Dollar Store Hold-Ups

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help identify a pair of suspects wanted for armed robberies at two dollar stores on the city’s west side.

Both robberies took place on Sunday, Jan. 8: the first happened around 7 p.m. at the Family Dollar on 7 Mile Road just east of Greenfield Road; the second occurred around 8 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Dexter Avenue just south of Davison Street.

In both incidents, police say the two armed suspects had masks covering their faces when they approached cashiers at the registers and demanded money.

The security guard at one of the locations drew his firearm and scared off the suspects, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a black Ford Escape.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, 21- to 24-years-old, 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds with black curly hair. He was wearing a black coat, black pants, white gloves and a purple bandanna.

The second suspect is described as a black female with a light complexion, approximately 24-years-old, 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red jogging pants, and a black half-mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.