Officer Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel, Crashes Patrol Car Into Home

LAKE ORION (WWJ) – Authorities say an officer who lost control of his patrol car and crashed into a home in Lake Orion had apparently fallen asleep behind the wheel.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday along E. Flint Street near Washington Street.

Police say the 12-year veteran was on duty in a marked patrol unit traveling east on E. Flint Street when he lost control and struck a home at the north-east corner of the intersection.

The officer immediately exited his vehicle and spoke with the homeowners, who were inside the home sleeping and awakened by the crash. No one was injured inside the home, but the crash caused damage to the front porch and foundation.

The officer received minor injuries and was medically cleared and released.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the crash, per department police, and their investigators determined that the officer “fell asleep behind the wheel as the cause of the crash.”

The remains under investigation.