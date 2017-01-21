Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday [MORE INFO]

Police: Suspect Throws Hundreds Of Pills Out Window As He Gets Pulled Over

January 21, 2017 3:16 PM

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A suspect who was pulled over on I-75 apparently thought the officer behind him wouldn’t notice hundreds of pills being thrown out the window.

Michigan State Police say the situation unfolded on Friday when troopers assigned to Second District Special Enforcement Section, Hometown Security Team, stopped a vehicle on southbound I-75 in Brownstown Township for following too closely.

“As the vehicle was pulling off the freeway, the driver threw a bag containing 377 oxycodone pills out of the driver’s side window,” police said in a statement.

The driver, who police say was headed to Toledo, was taken into custody at the scene.

Troopers recovered the contraband.

Police say the investigation continues.

