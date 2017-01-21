Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday [MORE INFO]

Shane Morris Announces He Will Transfer To Central Michigan

January 21, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: michigan football, Shane Morris

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Shane Morris is leaving Michigan as a graduate transfer to use his final year of eligibility at Central Michigan.

The quarterback announced his decision Saturday on Twitter after posting two weeks ago that he was transferring.

Morris played sparingly last season for Jim Harbaugh after redshirting in Harbaugh’s first year as the Wolverines’ coach. He played in 10 games, starting in two, over his first two years at Michigan under Brady Hoke.

He has completed 47 of 92 passes for 434 yards with five interceptions and no touchdown passes in his career.

Morris has a shot to play for the Chippewas, who started Cooper Rush for 37 games the previous three seasons.

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

