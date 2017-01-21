Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday [MORE INFO]

SVG Texts Reggie Jackson: ‘We’re Not Trading You For Ricky Rubio’

January 21, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Reggie Jackson, Stan Van Gundy

AUBURN HILLS (CBS Detroit) — The moment the Reggie Jackson-for-Ricky-Rubio trade rumor started to spread on Friday night, many Detroit Pistons fans wondered, “huh?”

That trade didn’t seem to make any sense for anyone. Which is why Pistons coach and team president Stan Van Gundy quickly shot the rumor down on Saturday before the team’s game against the Washington Wizards.

“I texted Reggie and said this is the crazy [rumor] season and we’re not trading you for Ricky Rubio,” Van Gundy told reporters.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Pistons discussed a trade that would send Jackson to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rubio, but Van Gundy said that his leadership team has discussions about players with other teams every day and most things don’t come to fruition.

Van Gundy would go on to say that every one of his players is available if the right deal presents itself, but trades for teams’ “main guys” don’t normally don’t happen.

The Pistons have struggled this season after making the playoffs last year for the first time in six years. Jackson missed the first 21 games this season due to a knee ailment and the Pistons have posted a 9-14 record since his return.

