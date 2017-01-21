Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday [MORE INFO]

Traverse City District To Sell Old Mission School For $1.1 Million

January 21, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: Traverse City

PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Traverse City school district has agreed to sell a school on Old Mission peninsula for $1.1 million.

The school board still needs to vote on the deal, but the Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation would get the property in July 2018. Students will be sent to another elementary school in the district.

Erik Falconer, president of the Traverse City school board, says the sale is in the best interest of taxpayers.

Foundation president Allison O’Keefe says the group will explore whether to turn the school into a charter school. She tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the purchase is a “moment of relief and pure excitement.”

Old Mission school is on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. It was built in the 1950s.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

