CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday [MORE INFO]

Winter Heat Wave: Temps Top 50 This Weekend In Metro Detroit

January 21, 2017 8:01 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is falling into a mid-winter heat wave this weekend.

CBS 62 Meteorologist Karen Carter says temperatures are going to top 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

“It definitely has not been feeling like winter outside and still will not through this weekend, especially with temperatures getting even warmer outside,” she said. “The high Saturday is 55 degrees and 51 as your high on Sunday.”

The temperature might be warmer but Carter says it’s going to be quite gloomy. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ll also see a chance of rain throughout the day. Now, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a complete rain out, but it does mean you could see a passing shower,” she said. “We’ll see those cloudy conditions throughout the day again Sunday with a chance of rain.”

The unseasonably warm weather won’t be sticking around, either.

“Temperatures drop into the 40s on Monday, still above average for this time of year though, and then they drop again into the 30s on Thursday with a chance of snow come Friday,” said Carter.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Saturday — Cloudy skies with some morning fog. Chance of rain. High 55F. Low 42F.

Sunday — A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 51F. Low 41F.

Monday — Rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. High 43F. Low 33F.

Tuesday — Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. High 41F. Low 37F.

Wednesday — Light rain early…then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon; possibly mixing with snow shower late. High 47F. Low 33F.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia