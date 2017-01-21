Winter Heat Wave: Temps Top 50 This Weekend In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is falling into a mid-winter heat wave this weekend.

CBS 62 Meteorologist Karen Carter says temperatures are going to top 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

“It definitely has not been feeling like winter outside and still will not through this weekend, especially with temperatures getting even warmer outside,” she said. “The high Saturday is 55 degrees and 51 as your high on Sunday.”

The temperature might be warmer but Carter says it’s going to be quite gloomy. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ll also see a chance of rain throughout the day. Now, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a complete rain out, but it does mean you could see a passing shower,” she said. “We’ll see those cloudy conditions throughout the day again Sunday with a chance of rain.”

The unseasonably warm weather won’t be sticking around, either.

“Temperatures drop into the 40s on Monday, still above average for this time of year though, and then they drop again into the 30s on Thursday with a chance of snow come Friday,” said Carter.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Saturday — Cloudy skies with some morning fog. Chance of rain. High 55F. Low 42F.

Sunday — A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 51F. Low 41F.

Monday — Rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. High 43F. Low 33F.

Tuesday — Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. High 41F. Low 37F.

Wednesday — Light rain early…then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon; possibly mixing with snow shower late. High 47F. Low 33F.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.