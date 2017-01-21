Woman With Stolen Gun Stuffed In Bra, Man Arrested After Police Chase

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a woman who was concealing a stolen gun in her bra was arrested, along with her male passenger, after leading police on a chase in Detroit.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Friday when Michigan State Police troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving on the city’s east side. Police say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle eventually struck another vehicle at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and French Road, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Troopers attempted to block the suspect’s vehicle in at this point, but the suspect struck the patrol car twice and continued to flee. Approximately a half-mile later, troopers successfully used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

The female driver and male passenger were taken into custody without further incident. A stolen gun was found in the driver’s bra, according to police. Charges are pending.

There was significant damage to the suspect vehicle and patrol car from their contact. No one was injured.

The second driver of the initial crash fled the scene and was not able to be located.

An investigation is ongoing.