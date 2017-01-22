Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Monday [MORE INFO]

Kings Of Leon Show Canceled Due To Illness Of Band Member

January 22, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Kings Of Leon

DETROIT (WWJ) – A popular rock-band has canceled Sunday night’s show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Nathan Followill the drummer for Kings of Leon has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take three days of rest.

Therefore tonight’s show which was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. will be postponed until March 9.

Tickets will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase starting Tuesday, January 24.

The band apologizes to the fans and is looking forward to the new date in March.

