Man Arrested In 2 Homicides At Home Near Lansing

January 22, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Lansing Murders

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A man has been arrested in the deaths of two people at a home near Lansing.

Meridian Township police say the arrest was made Saturday night, hours after officers discovered the bodies of 48-year-old Jeff Ballor and 46-year-old Kristin Pangman. Their deaths are considered homicides.

The suspect’s name and other details weren’t released Sunday. Police say the man will be in court Tuesday.

Neighbors are reacting to the news. Melissa Osborn is shocked, saying “you just don’t really expect something like that to happen.”

 

