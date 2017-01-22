No Charges Against Would-Be Victim Who Shot Suspected Robber At Shrimp Hut

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a man who shot and wounded a suspected armed-robber at a west side carry-out acted in self-defense.
Saturday evening a man armed with a weapon walked into the E & S Shrimp Hut on McNichols Road and Snowden in Detroit and ordered customers inside to hand over their cash.
At that point one of the victims reacted, pulling out his gun and shooting the suspect in his stomach.
Investigators say the victim-turned-hero is licensed to carry a concealed pistol and that the man acted in self-defense.
There’s no word on the condition of the accused robber.