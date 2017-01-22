Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Monday [MORE INFO]

Student Wants Traverse City To Accept Food Instead Of Fines

January 22, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Food Donations Not Fines, parking tickets

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – A college student in Traverse City has an idea to fill stomachs: food instead of a parking fine.

Kelsea Cole wants Traverse City to accept food donations for the needy when someone gets a parking ticket. She says she often sees tickets on cars when she works at Grand Traverse Pie Co.

Cole tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that she got a ticket, too, after forgetting to refill a meter while studying at a coffee shop before Christmas.

The 22-year-old says she’d prefer to help people than feed Traverse City’s coffers. Cole has the support of parking administrator Nicole VanNess, but the head of the Downtown Development Authority says there are other parking and mobility priorities.

Cole says she’ll make a pitch to the City Commission.

 
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia