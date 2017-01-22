Trump’s Wingman In Michigan Pulls Name From Consideration For Party Post

LANSING (WWJ) – Scott Hagerstrom, a conservative activist who last year worked for President Donald Trump’s winning campaign in Michigan, has pulled his name from those being considered the next chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

WWJ’s Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick says Hagerstrom decided to end his campaign after talks with multiple members of the Trump White House.

“He, likely now, is the de facto new chair of the Republican Party with that vote to take place in February so Trump’s guy in Michigan made a bid for the top spot in the state but came up empty-handed,” says Skubick.

“Where are the minorities, where are the woman?” asks Skubick. “Where are the people who aren’t millionaires – it’s an interesting story line and of course, it opens up Mr. Trump to criticism, but he loves criticism – he has said ‘these are my people – they’ll do the job ‘ and ‘just because you are rich doesn’t mean you can’t serve.'”

Longtime political power broker and prolific fundraiser Ron Weiser is now poised to take the job.