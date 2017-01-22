Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday [MORE INFO]

Weekend Box Office – Subway Big Game Catering

January 22, 2017 12:00 AM

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Weekend Box Office opens on January 26th with your chance to win a $50 Subway gift card.  It’s time to gather your friends and get ready for the Big Game!  Subway has your tailgate catering covered.  Enter below for your chance to win a $50 Subway gift card to cater your Big Game party this February!

Subway has your Big Game party catering covered.  Visit Subway.com for all your catering needs this February!

 

 

Contest date: January 26, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive a $50 Subway gift card
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

