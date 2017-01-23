10 Ways To Feel Like You’re On Vacay All Day, Every Day

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Overcome a case of the mid-winter blues when you embrace a few of the little things that shout “I’m on vacation!”—even when you’re not. Great food and drink are always part of the vacation equation. Did you know that Detroit is named by National Geographic as one of 2017’s six unexpected cities for the food lover?

1. Indulge yourself

The best city and resort hotels have lovely spas that aren’t reserved solely for their guests. Why not plan a spa day, just like you would enjoy on vacation? The MGM Grand Detroit gets high marks for its eight IMMERSE treatment rooms for facials, body wraps and scrubs, massages, manicures, pedicures and more.

2. Play tourist

Ride the hop-on, hop-off sightseeing bus tour to discover what visitors see when they visit the Motor City. The Detroit Institute of the Arts is ranked No. 1 out of 138 things to do in Detroit by thousands of reviewers on TripAdvisor and the Motown Museum isn’t far behind in recommendations.

3. Spice it up

Substitute the mac and cheese for intriguing exotic flavors: Think Mexican burrito, Thai curry or Spanish tapas. Order vacation-inspired international cuisine at a local restaurant, get it delivered on a cold night, or pick up ingredients from your grocery store in the foods of the world aisle. Add candlelight while pondering your summer vacation plans.

4. Rev it up

If you missed the North American International Auto Show, you can still warm your engine at the 65th Annual AutoRama on Feb. 24-26, 2017 at Detroit’s Cobo Center. Picture yourself in rural Southern Georgia with the good ole boys when you catch the Hazzard County Stunt Show at America’s Greatest Hot Rod Show.

5. Say Namaste

Toss out the old T-shirts and upgrade your workout outfit for a lycra-fueled lift. Keep up a yoga routine or gym circuit even in the dead of winter. Get to the gym around midday when you can, and choose equipment located near the window to benefit from what natural daylight there is, even on a rather gray day. Regular exercise will get you energized and keep the winter blues at bay.

6. Breathe in deep

Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to your bath at night to help you relax and virtually transport yourself to the fragrant Provencal fields of Southern France. Some suggest putting a drop or two of the lavender or peppermint essential oil on the inside of your shirt collar will lift one’s spirits all day. For nearly 6,000 years, essential oils have been used by civilizations, so there’s something to it, for sure.

7. Take a tech detox

There’s no rule that you must reserve the “out of office” notice for vacations that require a suitcase. Unplugging from the always-on digital world, even for a weekend, gives you a chance to re-connect to the real world. Going off the grid is one of the best things about being on vacation, so try it from home.

8. Check it out

Go to your local library, just like in pre-Amazon days, to browse the stacks. Think of a subject you’ve always loved and borrow a book to snuggle up with at home with a cup of tea or a mug of hot chocolate. Snowed in? You can always reach for last summer’s unfinished vacation reading list.

9. Tour a brewery

On a Motor City Brew Tour, you’ll learn all about Detroit’s 19th century brewing history from the what happened during prohibition, the boom and bust of big beer brands and the current craft beer craze. Have some pizza along the way…after all, you’re on vacation!

10. See what’s cooking

Create a best friends getaway at home. Retreat to your kitchen to challenge yourself with some wintry recipes from long-neglected cookbooks and invite a few friends over for a BYOB evening with your favorite beer or wine paired with small bites.